MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Shares Down 1.1%

MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MIELY)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.54. Approximately 25,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 57,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch control and display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution systems, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.