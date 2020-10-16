MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,438.90.

AMZN stock opened at $3,338.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,209.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,795.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,672.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

