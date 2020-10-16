Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.69. 1,092,644 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 810,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $32.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 856.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 180,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

