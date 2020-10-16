Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,864 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.30.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

