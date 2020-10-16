Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is DNB Asset Management AS’s Largest Position

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968,280 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,734 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.6% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $624,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after purchasing an additional 470,400 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 392.3% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 188,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 150,546 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.30.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.