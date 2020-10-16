Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Update

Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 406.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MXF opened at $10.77 on Friday. Mexico Fund has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $15.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 908,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 97,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mexico Fund by 824.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

