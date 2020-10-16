Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $302,803.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00003857 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $302,803.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00267212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00093131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00034555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.51 or 0.01416505 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00149490 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

