Medtronic plc Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

Medtronic stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $144.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Medtronic by 260.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Medtronic by 31.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 318,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 76,735 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $298,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.