Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) vs. Hugoton Royalty Trust (NASDAQ:HGTXU) Head to Head Survey

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) and Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Marine Petroleum Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 0.83 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Marine Petroleum Trust $790,000.00 5.85 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

Marine Petroleum Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and Marine Petroleum Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Marine Petroleum Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Marine Petroleum Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40% Marine Petroleum Trust 72.96% 60.74% 60.74%

Risk and Volatility

Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marine Petroleum Trust has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marine Petroleum Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

