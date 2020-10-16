Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) Insider Acquires £34,650 in Stock

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) insider Nicholas Devlin purchased 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £34,650 ($45,270.45).

Nicholas Devlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Nicholas Devlin acquired 2,030 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £8,911.70 ($11,643.19).

On Friday, August 28th, Nicholas Devlin acquired 4,651 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £21,255.07 ($27,769.89).

On Wednesday, August 12th, Nicholas Devlin acquired 4,342 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.96) per share, with a total value of £19,799.52 ($25,868.20).

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Nicholas Devlin sold 2,031 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.24), for a total transaction of £8,144.31 ($10,640.59).

WINE opened at GBX 440 ($5.75) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 440.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 395.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.35 million and a P/E ratio of 38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Majestic Wine PLC has a one year low of GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 488.90 ($6.39).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WINE shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Majestic Wine Company Profile

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

