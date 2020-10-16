Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.14. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LL. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

LL opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $807.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. State Street Corp grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 122.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

