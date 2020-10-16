Loveless Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

