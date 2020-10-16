Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Eight Capital

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s previous close.

LIO opened at C$1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.99 million and a P/E ratio of -70.42. Lion One Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.51. The company has a current ratio of 23.27, a quick ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

