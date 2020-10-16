Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Eight Capital

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s previous close.
LIO opened at C$1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.99 million and a P/E ratio of -70.42. Lion One Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.51. The company has a current ratio of 23.27, a quick ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Lion One Metals Company Profile
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.