Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LSPD opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

There is no company description available for Lightspeed POS Inc

