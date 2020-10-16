Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ramsdens (LON:RFX)

Ramsdens (LON:RFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

RFX stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. Ramsdens has a 1 year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.06.

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

