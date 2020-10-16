Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

FWONA has been the topic of several other research reports. FBN Securities raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of FWONA opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.32. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.1% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,438,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after buying an additional 95,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 41.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 937,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after buying an additional 275,721 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 36.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 733,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after buying an additional 194,630 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 571,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 15.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 45,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

