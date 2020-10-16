Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay's lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. "

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Ci Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ CALT opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $700.61 million and a P/E ratio of -28.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $32.07.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

