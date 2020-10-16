Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,265,000 after purchasing an additional 152,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 199,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,108,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.67 and its 200 day moving average is $146.47. The company has a market cap of $387.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

