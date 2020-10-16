L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $38.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price upped by research analysts at B. Riley Securities from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on L Brands from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.