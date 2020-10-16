L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of LB opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in L Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 610.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

