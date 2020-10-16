KZ Cash Trading Down 5.6% This Week (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,756.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00040249 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003825 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.