Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Kore Potash (LON:KP2)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of Kore Potash stock opened at GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. Kore Potash has a one year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
About Kore Potash
See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.