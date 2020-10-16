Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Kore Potash (LON:KP2)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Kore Potash stock opened at GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. Kore Potash has a one year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

About Kore Potash

Kore Potash plc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Central Africa. Its primary asset is the Sintoukola Potash permit located in the Republic of Congo. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

