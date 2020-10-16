Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading Down 0.9%

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) shares fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.69 and last traded at C$5.70. 122,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 312,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

Several brokerages have commented on GUD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bloom Burton cut Knight Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James set a C$10.25 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.75 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $738.49 million and a PE ratio of 137.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$53.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc will post 0.1008772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

