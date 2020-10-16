Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.29. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $971.85 million, a P/E ratio of -96.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $221,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.