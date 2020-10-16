Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €88.00 by Warburg Research

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €88.00 ($103.53) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.45 ($79.36).

Kion Group stock opened at €77.70 ($91.41) on Friday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €74.01 and its 200 day moving average is €59.10.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

