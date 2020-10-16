KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pentair by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,441,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,081 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,612,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 332,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pentair by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 253,885 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 474,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in Pentair by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,131,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

