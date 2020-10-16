KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.37.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 529,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 52.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

