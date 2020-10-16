KeyCorp Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,475.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,197.25.

CMG stock opened at $1,343.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,277.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,068.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.08, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $1,368,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

