Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TKAYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.08. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

