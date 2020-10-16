JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Trading Down 0.1%

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.11 and last traded at $49.26. Approximately 766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPMB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 115,353 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $953,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

