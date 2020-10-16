JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Danske downgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

