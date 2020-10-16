JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Underweight

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.
SSAAY opened at $1.71 on Friday. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.