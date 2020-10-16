JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Underweight

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

SSAAY opened at $1.71 on Friday. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. On average, analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

