Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

