Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $94,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,265,000 after acquiring an additional 152,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 199,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,108,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

