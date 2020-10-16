Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is DNB Asset Management AS’s 7th Largest Position

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,659 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.6% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $242,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $387.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.