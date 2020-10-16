John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) Insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff Acquires 100,000 Shares

John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £124,000 ($162,006.79).

John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) stock opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.48) on Friday. John Menzies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 66.90 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 489.50 ($6.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

About John Menzies plc (MNZS.L)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

