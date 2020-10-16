John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) Insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff Acquires 100,000 Shares

John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £124,000 ($162,006.79).

John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) stock opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.48) on Friday. John Menzies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 66.90 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 489.50 ($6.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

