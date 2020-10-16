John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 420.5% from the September 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HTD stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 451,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 57,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 64,914 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 301,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.