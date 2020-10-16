John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Up 400.0% in September

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,461,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

Shares of JHS opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.