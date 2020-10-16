Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.78. The company has a market capitalization of $230.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

