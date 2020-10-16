Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $7.74 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

