Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 59 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,438.90.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,338.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,209.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2,795.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1,672.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

