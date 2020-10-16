Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,265,000 after acquiring an additional 152,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 199,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,108,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

JNJ stock opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $387.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.