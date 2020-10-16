Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) & Weidai (NASDAQ:WEI) Critical Contrast

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Weidai (NYSE:WEI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weidai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weidai has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jiayin Group and Weidai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Weidai 1 0 0 0 1.00

Jiayin Group presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential downside of 20.53%. Given Jiayin Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than Weidai.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and Weidai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 13.03% -25.44% 26.49% Weidai 7.55% 7.93% 4.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and Weidai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $320.35 million 0.50 $75.81 million $1.44 2.10 Weidai $482.27 million 0.12 $36.43 million $0.52 1.63

Jiayin Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weidai. Weidai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Weidai on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

