Jentner Corp Sells 161 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jentner Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.3% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $387.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.