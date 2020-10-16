Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Public Storage’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $10.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $10.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSA. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.00.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $234.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $245.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 1,900 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

