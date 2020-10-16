Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MLM. BofA Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Shares of MLM opened at $256.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.