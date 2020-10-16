Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BlackRock, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for BlackRock in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $32.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $30.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q3 2021 earnings at $9.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $35.47 EPS.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $646.24 on Friday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $648.90. The firm has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $572.88 and a 200 day moving average of $540.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in BlackRock by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $1,452,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

