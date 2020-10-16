Jefferies Financial Group Comments on First Republic Bank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.99. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,552,000 after buying an additional 100,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,158,000 after buying an additional 593,575 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,128,000 after buying an additional 1,054,879 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,778,000 after buying an additional 307,383 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,909,000 after buying an additional 34,486 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

