Jefferies Financial Group Comments on China Mobile Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CHL)

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for China Mobile in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Mobile’s FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE CHL opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.53. China Mobile has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $44.93.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9871 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 5%. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Mobile by 208.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,594 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth $28,796,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth $18,537,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $14,279,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 220,176 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.