Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TALKTALK TELECO/ADR in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of TALKTALK TELECO/ADR stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $6.80.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

