Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TALKTALK TELECO/ADR in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.
About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR
TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.
Read More: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.